Video shows Bihar's medical apathy in pandemic as man dies for want of oxygen support in hospital

Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar's medical apathy in pandemic as man dies for want of oxygen support in hospital.

Several videos of patients apathy have emerged from Bihar, a state that is reeling from the late surge in coronavirus cases. The latest video is from Katihar district hospital were the patient is seen lying on a bed while family members are crying for doctor's help. The patient later died. The incident highlights the struggle of patients and family members of COVID-19 patients.

The video that has emerged is of July 16. According to reports, 55-year-old Hazari Prasad was rushed to Katihar District Hospital with breathing complaints at 7 am. Soon his condition deteriorated triggering family members to run for an oxygen cylinder. Family members are seen pleading nurses and doctors for help but the patient could not get urgent help. The patient later died.

The doctors however later denied that the 55-year-old was a coronavirus patient. According to the hospital authorities, the patient was critical when brought.

The incident highlights how Bihar's medical infrastructure was inadequate when it came to dealing with the surge of patients during the pandemic.

On Sunday, a high-level team led by Luv Agarwal, Joint Seceratary Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry visited Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) to evaluate the COVID-19 situation in Patna.

Meanwhile, The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar on Monday jumped to 217 with new cases taking the state's tally to 26,569 on Monday morning, according to the health ministry's bulletin.

COVID-19 cases have seen record spike in several Bihar districts including Bhagalpur, Jamui, Nalanda, Samastipur, Patna, Gaya and Muzaffarpur among others.

Earlier, Bhagalpur Divisional Commissioner, DM and DDC also tested positive for coronavirus. Samastipur District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar also had to quarantine himself after some of the staff of his office and confidential branch tested positive for coronavirus.

The state government has started conducting antigen tests in 25 facilities in Patna, eight in Gaya and six in Muzaffarpur, a health department official said. He said the government will start such tests in all sub-divisional hospitals of Bihar from next Tuesday.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage