Video: Jyotiraditya Scindia sings classic Bollywood song 'Suhaana safar' during train journey

In a rare and light-hearted moment, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen embracing a musical mood during his journey on a special train going from Gwalior to Bengaluru on Thursday. As the train rolled through scenic stretches, Scindia delighted fellow passengers by singing the iconic Bollywood classic, "Suhaana Safar Aur Yeh Mausam Haseen..."- a song that perfectly matched the ambience of the journey.

The candid moment revealed a different side of the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, known more for his sharp political acumen and ministerial responsibilities. Passengers and officials accompanying him enjoyed the spontaneous performance, which quickly became a topic of cheerful chatter.

Scindia’s musical gesture added a warm, personal touch to the long-distance journey, blending nostalgia with connectivity and offering a brief but memorable break from routine political engagements.

Scindia flags off Gwalior-Bengaluru Express

Jyotiraditya Scindia flagged off the much-awaited Gwalior-Bengaluru Express from the Gwalior Railway Station on Thursday (June 26), marking a significant milestone in enhancing long-distance rail connectivity for the region. The inaugural ceremony was attended virtually by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who also extended their congratulations on the launch.

1st ever direct rail link between Gwalior and Bengaluru

Calling the development a "historic gift", Scindia said this is the first time Gwalior has been directly connected to Bengaluru by train. Previously, commuters had to travel to Kota, Bina, or Bhopal, adding nearly 6–8 hours of extra travel time before even boarding a train to Bengaluru.

“Now, with this new direct connection, the journey time is reduced to just 30 hours, and major towns like Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Bina, Vidisha, and Bhopal will also benefit from the route,” Scindia added.

Boost for Students, job seekers, and families

The Union Minister emphasised the social and economic impact of this new train link, especially for students travelling to Bengaluru for higher education, youth seeking employment, and families visiting loved ones.

“This train will offer a convenient and affordable option for many families across the Gwalior-Chambal region who earlier had to take lengthy, multi-leg journeys,” he noted.

Scindia highlights progress in rail and air connectivity

Scindia hailed the ongoing development in Gwalior under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Mohan Yadav, noting that multiple new train services have been introduced from Gwalior in recent months.

He also spoke about the success of the Gwalior-Kolaras MEMU service, which is soon expected to be extended to Sheopur, and eventually to Kota. Reflecting on his earlier role as Union Civil Aviation Minister, Scindia recalled how efforts were made to boost Gwalior’s air connectivity to key Indian cities, complementing the current push in rail infrastructure.

A transformative step for Gwalior and beyond

The launch of the Gwalior-Bengaluru Express signifies a transformative moment for the region’s infrastructure and mobility. With both rail and air routes expanding, Gwalior is steadily emerging as a key node in India's growing transportation network.