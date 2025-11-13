Video: Festive fun turns frightening as swing ride malfunctions at Cuttack's Bali Jatra Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo rushed to the spot with a team of senior officers to take charge of the rescue operation. Soon after, Fire Service personnel arrived with a hydraulic lift and began the delicate task of bringing down each stranded rider safely.

Cuttack:

A night of festive joy at Cuttack’s iconic Bali Jatra turned tense on Wednesday (November 12) when a giant swing ride malfunctioned mid-operation, leaving eight visitors stranded nearly 30 feet above the ground. The incident occurred at around 11:00 pm, abruptly halting the mechanical swing during its motion and trapping those onboard in mid-air.

Visitors trapped for over two hours

According to police sources, the eight passengers, including a woman and two children, were left suspended for close to two hours before a rescue operation could be completed. Family members waiting below described the ordeal as terrifying, recalling how the riders screamed for help while the swing hung motionless against the night sky.

Rescue Officer TK Babu said, "We had to balance the weight of the swing while carrying out the rescue operation...We rescued 8 people...It took us over an hour to rescue them all...".

Swift response from authorities

Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, along with senior officers, reached the site immediately to oversee rescue efforts. Fire Service personnel quickly arrived with a hydraulic lift, working carefully to bring each person down safely. Thousands of fairgoers gathered around, anxiously watching the dramatic rescue unfold.

Firefighters’ bravery wins applause

The Odisha Fire Service team drew widespread praise from onlookers for their calm precision and courage. One by one, all eight passengers were brought to safety from the immobilised swing. After the rescue, the stranded individuals were taken to a nearby hospital for routine medical examinations to ensure none had sustained injuries.

Investigation underway into safety lapses

Police have confirmed that an inquiry is in progress to determine the exact cause of the malfunction. Initial reports suggest possible mechanical failure or poor maintenance. Authorities have also promised stricter enforcement of safety standards across all amusement rides operating at the fair.