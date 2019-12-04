Image Source : TWITTER DUTA members and ad hoc teachers scribble wall with this message at VC's office

Thousands of ad hoc Delhi University teachers today took to streets to protest against union HRD ministry's august 28 circular that had notified the position of guest teachers. Adhoc teachers, according to the circular, would now be treated as guest teachers. Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) has strongly opposed the government's circular and are demanding an immediate rollback.

The epicentre of the protest on Wednesday was the vice-chancellor's office where the DUTA protestors vocally expressed their discontent with the new set of rules put in place by the government which mandates that only appointment of guest teachers can be made against substantive vacancies arising for the first time in the current academic session.

Earlier, DUTA called a strike and urged all teachers to boycott official duties. Initially, teachers gheraoed the office and then entered its premises. They chanted slogans against the administration in the Council Hall of the office.

#DUTA:- VC wants to destroy #DU by removing 4500 AdhocTeachers nearly half a strength of teachers.

After #JNU, #IIMC it is now #DU Campus.

Teachers are protesting at VC building and demanding #withdraw28thaugustDUfarman pic.twitter.com/6s1kxRk66b — Sanjay (@MeSanjayy) December 4, 2019

Fate of DU ad hoc teachers hangs in balance as DUTA protest turns serious | Video

"Superintendents and Deputy Superintendents are urged to tender resignations and relieve themselves from all duties related to the conduct of the examinations. Similarly, CEC coordinators/in-charges should tender their resignations," the DUTA representatives told PTI.

"DUTA teams along with staff associations will ensure evaluation Boycott. DUTA teams will also meet principals of colleges who have kept renewal of ad-hoc teachers' tenure in abeyance and have not released salaries," it added.

Here is the circular from August 28