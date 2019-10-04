Video: Trees being cut in the dark at Mumbai's Aarey Colony; activists protest

Tree cutting at Aarey Colony

Aarey Colony: Mumbai authorities have started cutting down trees in Aarey Colony in Mumbai just hours after Bombay High Court dismissed all petitions challenging felling of trees to make way for Mumbai Metro cars shed. Videos of tree cutting are doing rounds on social media.

The video shows heavy machinery being used to cut a huge tree even as people gathered at the spot protest. The operation seems to have begun just hours after Bombay High Court verdict dismissing petitions opposing tree cutting in Aarey. According to the norms, a period of 15 days has to pass before the cutting can begin.

Trees being cut at Mumbai's Aarey Colony during night after Bombay HC rejects petition challenging felling of trees. A metro car shed will be built at this place by cutting trees that provide shed and oxygen to all of us. #Mumbai #AareyColony #environment pic.twitter.com/1CpH0ysy7Q — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) October 4, 2019

On Friday, Bombay High Court refused to declare Aarey Colony a forest area and also declined to quash a BMC decision allowing felling of over 2,600 trees in the suburban green zone for a metro car shed.

Various NGOs had filed petitions against felling of 2600 trees to make way for Mumbai Metro car shed. The pleas were dismissed by Bombay High Court on Friday.

It may seem that felling of trees got a nod from the High court but it isn't so. According to the rules, a waiting period of 15-days has to pass before action can take place in accordance with the court's order.

Activists are however claiming that authorities have begun cutting the trees within just a few hours.

Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray has protested the cutting of trees at Aarey Colony as well.

"There’s no point for the Central government ministry of climate change to exist or to speak about plastic pollution when the @MumbaiMetro3 senselessly destroys the Aarey vicinity. This ego battle taken up by Metro 3 is destroying the purpose of making it," he tweeted.

There’s no point for the Central government ministry of climate change to exist, or to speak about plastic pollution when the @MumbaiMetro3 senselessly destroys the Aarey vicinity. This ego battle taken up by Metro 3 is destroying the purpose of making it. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 4, 2019

The green belt at Aarey Colony and Sanjay Gandhi National Park is part of a 104 sq km forest nestled right in the middle of Mumbai. The forest is also called 'lungs of Mumbai' as it performs the vital functions of absorbing pollution in the city and even aiding rainfall. One of the gigantic lakes providing drinking water to Mumbai residents falls within this forest.

Survival of the forest is, therefore, not just necessary but is intimately connected with the survival of Mumbai city.

Environmental activists and even the general public has made there position clear ever since the government took the decision of building Mumbai Metro car shed in Aarey Colony for which 2600 trees will have to be cut. Big names from different walks of life including superstars like Aamir Khan have supported Save Aarey movement and urged the authorities to build the metro car shed at another location.