Image Source : TWITTER@GEOLOGYYSCIENCE Video captures massive rockfall in Ramban

Jammu and Kashmir is known for its beautiful valley and complex terrain, which might also turn the travel experience into a nightmare. A road passing through J&K's Ramban recently received heavy rockfall. The rockfall, apparently caused by a landslide, seems so scary that anyone who will be trapped in the situation would have no scope to escape.

Geology Science recently shared a video of the massive rockfall that occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban town, in which huge pieces of mountain rock are falling from above.

Earlier on March 29, a massive landslide damaged 28 houses in a village along Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, rendering hundreds of people homeless.

According to a PTI report, 40 families of the village were shifted to safer places in nearby schools.

