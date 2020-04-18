Saturday, April 18, 2020
     
Video captures massive rockfall in Ramban

A road passing through J&K's Ramban recently received heavy rockfall.

Srinagar Published on: April 18, 2020 17:27 IST
Jammu and Kashmir is known for its beautiful valley and complex terrain, which might also turn the travel experience into a nightmare. A road passing through J&K's Ramban recently received heavy rockfall. The rockfall, apparently caused by a landslide, seems so scary that anyone who will be trapped in the situation would have no scope to escape. 

Geology Science recently shared a video of the massive rockfall that occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban town, in which huge pieces of mountain rock are falling from above. 

Earlier on March 29, a massive landslide damaged 28 houses in a village along Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, rendering hundreds of people homeless. 

According to a PTI report, 40 families of the village were shifted to safer places in nearby schools.

