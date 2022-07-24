Vice President Election 2022: 'Politely told Oppn's candidate Margaret Alva...,' Assam CM on poll campaign

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Vice President Election 2022: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cleared the air at the Opposition's vice presidential candidate Margaret Alva on social media on Sunday after a Congress leader called him a part of her election campaign.

Sarma reacted to senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's tweet, which called him a part of her campaign. He said that he had spoken to Alva, but told her he had no role to play in the vice president’s election.

"Smt. @alva_margaret spoke to me this morning. I politely told her that I'm not a member of the electoral college. As such I have no role in the election of Vice President of India," Sarma said on Twitter tagging Ramesh’s post.

Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to announce that Alva had taken charge of her campaign office. He wrote, "Smt. @alva_margaret took charge of her campaign office at 1, Pt Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane today. She spoke to CM Assam, CM Karnataka, & CM Delhi as part of her Vice Presidential campaign."

Opposition's vice presidential candidate Margaret Alva on Sunday met Assam Cheif Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

He added that the conversations were very cordial and friendly given her long political career and associations.

Alva met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

On Saturday, Alva had met Kejriwal and sought his support for her candidature. Alva and Kejriwal also discussed the current political atmosphere of the nation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had said in a statement after the meeting.

AAP spokesperson said that the meeting between Alva and Kejriwal concluded "with both leaders expressing mutual respect and acknowledgment."

Meanwhile, Kejriwal had not attended the meeting of 17 opposition parties held at NCP leader Sharad Pawar's residence last Sunday which was held to decide Alva's candidature. Along with Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also given the meeting a miss.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which governs West Bengal, has announced it will abstain from the election. Alva, a former governor and Congress veteran, has sought the support of both Banerjee and Kejriwal.

Alva has been fielded by the Opposition against the ruling NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar - the latest governor of West Bengal, who resigned from the post on July 18.

