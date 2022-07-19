Tuesday, July 19, 2022
     
  4. Vice president election: Margaret Alva files nomination as Opposition's candidate

The vice presidential poll will be held on August 6 to elect the successor to M Venkaiah Naidu, whose term ends on August 10.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2022 13:27 IST
Margaret Alva
Vice president election: Opposition's vice-presidential candidate Margaret Alva on Tuesday filed her nomination papers at Parliament, in the presence of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge & Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and other Opposition leaders.

Tuesday (today) is the last date for submission of nominations for the vice presidential election.

"It's a tough election without a doubt, but I'm not afraid to take on the challenge," she had said on Monday while thanking opposition parties who have supported her candidature.

 

Alva, 80, is pitted against NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned as West Bengal governor after being nominated on Saturday evening. Former Rajasthan governor and Congress veteran Alva was unanimously chosen as the joint opposition candidate for the post of vice president on Sunday.

All MPs of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, comprise the electoral college for the vice president's election.

NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar files nomination

National Democratic Alliance Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar filed his nomination on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of various different parties supporting his bid. "I will always strive to enhance democratic values of country," Dhankhar said after filing his nomination. "Never even in my dreams did I think a person with a humble background like me would get this opportunity. I am grateful to PM Modi and the leadership for giving a humble man from 'kisan family' like me a such historic opportunity," he added.

