Vice President Election 2025: Who was the only Sikh candidate who contested the vice-presidential polls?

Parliament is gearing up for a high-profile contest today as members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha vote to elect India's next Vice President. The ruling NDA has nominated CP Radhakrishnan, currently serving as the Governor of Maharashtra, while the Opposition's INDIA bloc has fielded former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy. As the nation awaits the outcome, let's look back at a unique chapter in India's political history, when the vice-presidential polls saw their only Sikh contender.

Who was the only Sikh candidate?

Surjit Singh Barnala, a veteran politician and former Punjab Chief Minister, was the only Sikh candidate who contested the vice-presidential polls. In 1997, Barnala was a candidate of the Opposition's BJP and its allies in the election of the vice-president of India. Barnala contested the polls as the Opposition's candidate.

Barnala was defeated by Krishan Kant, a candidate of the ruling Congress and United Front, who secured 441 votes compared to Barnala's 273. Although he did not win the vice-presidential polls, Barnala's candidature remains historic as he continues to hold the legacy of being the only Sikh leader to have contested for the second-highest constitutional office in India.

Surjit Singh Barnala

Barnala's political journey

Surjit Singh Barnala was a seasoned politician, lawyer, and was the 11th chief minister of Punjab from 1985 to 1987. Over his long career, he served in multiple roles, including, the governor of Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, lieutenant governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and a Union Minister on handling various portfolios. Known for his calm demeanor and ability to mediate in difficult times, Barnala carried immense respect across party lines.

Barnala served as chief minister during a period of Sikh militant movement in Punjab. The state had under in Barnala's chief ministership from 1985 to 1987, and after nearly two years in office, President's Rule was imposed.

