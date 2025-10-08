Vande Bharat train from Ernakulam to Bengaluru approved: Check launch date, other details The Central Government has sanctioned a new Vande Bharat train from Ernakulam to Bengaluru via Thrissur and Palakkad. The service will provide relief to Keralites, especially during festive seasons and marks the third Vande Bharat train for Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Union government has approved a new Vande Bharat train connecting Ernakulam to Bengaluru via Thrissur and Palakkad. BJP Kerala state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced the development on Wednesday and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a Facebook post. Chandrasekhar said the train service is expected to begin by mid-November. He highlighted Bengaluru as a city where a large number of Keralites, especially those in the IT sector, are employed. "Thank You, Modi! Gratitude to the Central Government for sanctioning a Vande Bharat train from Ernakulam to Bengaluru via Thrissur and Palakkad," he wrote.

Longstanding demand of Keralites

The demand for more trains on this route has been longstanding as Chandrasekhar noted that he had raised the issue with the railway minister a month ago and appreciated the quick approval. "We express our thanks to him for taking a favourable decision so quickly," he added. He also said the new service would be "a great relief to Keralites in Bengaluru" and thanked the Centre for considering the overall development of Kerala.

Relief during festive seasons

It is to be mentioned here that Keralites travelling to Bengaluru during festivals have been facing high fares charged by private bus operators, forcing many to reconsider their travel plans. The launch of the new Vande Bharat train is expected to ease this burden and provide a faster, more affordable option. Notably, this will be the third Vande Bharat train operating to Kerala.

Vande Bharat Sleepers launch date

On Tuesday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will be launched once the second train is ready for regular service. One train is ready for launch at Shakur Basti Coaching Depot in Delhi after undergoing necessary trials and testing, according to officials. Briefing the media, Vaishnaw said that the second train is being manufactured and will possibly be ready by October 15, 2025. "Both the trains will be launched together," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Festival special new Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat: Northern Railway to run train from this date