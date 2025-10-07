Festival special new Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat: Northern Railway to run train from this date Northern Railway has decided to run a festival special Vande Bharat train between Delhi and Patna from October 11 for the convenience of passengers.

New Delhi:

Festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja led to a massive movement of people, especially from major urban and industrial centres like Delhi and Mumbai, back to their native states, such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and others. This usually led to overcrowding of trains and tickets enter the waiting list almost immediately after booking opens. To manage this massive annual surge, Indian Railways runs festive special trains. These trains runs on popular routes to clear the festive rush. Moreover, the Indian Railways also adds extra coaches to increase the capacity of existing trains.

Festival Special Vande Bharat Train

Considering this, the Northern Railway has decided to run a festival special Vande Bharat train between Delhi and Patna from October 11 for the convenience of passengers, an official statement said.

The special train will be run on the route till November 15, it said.

“To facilitate the travel of passengers during the ensuing festivals, Railways have decided to run Vande Bharat festival special trains," said Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway.

"These special trains will cater to the increased demand for travel during festival season and ensure a comfortable and safe journey for all passengers,”

The train from New Delhi to Patna, numbered 02252, will make 16 trips during this period, offering services every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Festival Special Vande Bharat Train Timings

It will depart from New Delhi at 8.35 am and reach Patna at 9.30 pm on the same day, covering the entire distance in less than 13 hours with stoppages at Aligarh, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara.

“The train from Patna to New Delhi, numbered 02251, will start from October 12 and make 16 trips running every Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday. It will start at 10 am from Patna and reach New Delhi at 11:30 pm the same day,” he added.

According to officials, this special Vande Bharat train will have 16 cars to accommodate a large number of passengers.