Vande Bharat sleeper train to be launched soon: Check schedule, ticket fare

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vande Bharat sleeper train to be launched soon

The most awaited train in the new year is the Vande Bharat sleeper train may be launched by the end of this month. However, unlike the Vande Bharat Express, the additional sleeper berths have more weight and reduced the maximum speed to 130 km/h. The first Vande Bharat sleeper train is built by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) and ICF.

Passengers benefit from improved air conditioning, USB ports, and spacious luggage compartments. Dedicated areas for pets, along with hygienic facilities, create an inclusive and comfortable travel environment. The train also includes fire detection systems and crash-resistant technology for maximum safety.

The aerodynamic design enhances stability, while ergonomic berths provide comfort for long journeys. Dining services include fresh meals prepared in fully equipped pantries, offering passengers a variety of options during their trip.

With 16 coaches, including AC first-class, AC two-tier, and AC three-tier configurations, the train accommodates 823 passengers. Seating arrangements include ergonomic designs, foldable tables, and ample legroom, ensuring passenger comfort. Designed for long-distance travel, this train sets a new standard for modern railways in the country. Passengers can look forward to advanced features, reliable performance, and a luxurious travel experience.

(Inputs from Anamika Gaur)