Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express hits cow in second such incident in two days

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vande Bharat hits cow in Gujarat in second incident in two days.

Gujarat: Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express on Friday rammed into cattle in second such incident in two days. The train's front portion has suffered a minor dent, officials said.

The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express hit a cow near Anand station in Gujarat, resulting in minor damage to the train's nose panel.

"There was no damage to the train, except a minor dent on the nose cone cover of the front coach i.e Driver coach. The train is running smoothly. This will be attended to at the earliest," Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railway said.

A day before, the newly-launched semi-high speed train had hit four buffaloes and its nose cone had to be replaced.

The railway official said the train did not sustain major damage in the latest incident except a small dent on the nose cone panel.

The incident on Friday took place at 3.48 pm near Anand, about 432 km from Mumbai.

"The train's front portion has suffered a small dent," confirmed Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, adding that all the passengers were safe.

ALSO READ | Vande Bharat gets a 'nosejob' hours after collision with buffaloes; FIR against owners of cattle

ALSO READ | Newly launched Vande Bharat Express hits buffalo herd on Mumbai-Gandhinagar route, gets damaged

Latest India News