Uttarakhand weather: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains, snowfall predicted on Char Dham Yatra route The IMD has advised residents and pilgrims to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions, especially those travelling along hilly routes on the Char Dham Yatra which began today with the reopening of Kedarnath Temple portals.

New Delhi:

Parts of Uttarakhand witnessed a fresh spell of inclement weather on Friday with the Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert citing heavy rainfall for all districts of the state.

Rain, hailstorms, and strong winds are expected to affect isolated areas throughout the day, with wind speeds likely to range between 40 and 70 kilometres per hour. The IMD has advised residents and pilgrims to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions, especially those travelling along hilly routes on the Char Dham Yatra which began today with the reopening of Kedarnath Temple portals.

Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra weather forecast

The forecast suggests that thunderstorms, rainfall, and strong gusts will persist in many areas over the next five days, likely bringing a temporary dip in temperature. This change comes as a welcome relief from the recent heat but also poses logistical challenges, particularly for the ongoing Char Dham Yatra.

In Chamoli district, high-altitude regions including Badrinath Dham and surrounding areas such as Hemkund Sahib, Valley of Flowers, Rudranath, Lal Mati, and the Niti and Mana valleys witnessed fresh snowfall. Lower areas such as Gopeshwar, Pokhri, Nandprayag, and Nandanagar experienced rainfall accompanied by chilly winds, resulting in a significant drop in temperature.

Snowfall predicted in these districts

The snowfall disrupted snow-clearing work on the Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage route. Although army personnel had begun clearing the path early Thursday, worsening weather conditions forced the operation to halt by afternoon.

According to Sardar Seva Singh, senior manager of the Govindghat Gurdwara, the work is expected to resume once the weather improves, likely on Friday.

Kedarnath Temple weather

Kedarnath also experienced harsh conditions, with afternoon rain, hailstorms, and light snowfall significantly increasing the chill in the region. By Thursday evening, the temperature at the Kedarnath Temple area dropped to 2 degrees Celsius. Friday morning hours had seen some sunshine through light cloud cover, but by late morning, heavy clouds had moved in, resulting in periodic drizzles followed by hail and snow flurries post-afternoon.

Construction activity and pilgrimage movement in Kedarnath were affected due to the sudden weather changes. Captain (Retd.) Sobhan Singh Bisht, site manager of the reconstruction work at Kedarnath, reported that the upper regions near Chorabari and Vasuki Tal received a good amount of snowfall by evening. Other areas in Rudraprayag district also saw similar conditions, with hail and rain showers occurring in the late afternoon hours.

As the Char Dham Yatra progresses, the weather continues to play a crucial role. Pilgrims heading towards Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri are advised to check local weather updates regularly and plan accordingly, especially when traversing high-altitude routes, IMD said.

Authorities remain on alert and are working to ensure the safety of all travellers and residents amid the prevailing weather disturbances.