Uttarakhand: Tourists' car washed away in Ramnagar, 9 dead | WATCH

The incident took place in Dhela river of Ramnagar in Uttarakhand on July 8

According to police, all the deceased were tourists while a 22-year-old girl has been rescued

Uttarakhand news updates : At least nine persons lost their lives when a car in which they were travelling was washed away in Dhela river of Ramnagar.

According to police, all the deceased were tourists while one girl has been rescued. The vehicle washed away amid heavy flow of water induced by rains early this morning, said DIG Nilesh Anand Bharne, Kumaon Range.

The nine tourists were from Punjab and they drowned on Friday (July 8) morning after their car fell into Dhela river. While four bodies have been recovered, five are still trapped in the car, police said.

A 22-year-old woman identified as Nazia was rescued alive from the car. She has been sent to the Ramnagar hospital.

Efforts are on to recover the rest of the bodies. More details are awaited in this regard.

