Thursday, March 28, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Uttarakhand: Staffer shot dead inside gurdwara, CCTV footage surfaces

Uttarakhand: Staffer shot dead inside gurdwara, CCTV footage surfaces

According to SDM Khatima Ravindra Singh Bisht an unidentified person shot at Baba Tarsem Singh. He was declared brought dead at the hospital. A SIT has also been formed for the investigation.

Reported By : Kumar Sonu Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Dehradun
Updated on: March 28, 2024 12:15 IST
CCTV footage of the murder
Image Source : INDIA TV CCTV footage of the murder

In a shocking incident, the kar seva pramukh at Uttarakhand's Nanakmatta Gurdwara was shot dead by two masked men early on Thursday. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the death of the victim identified as Baba Tarsem Singh.

"Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar says, "We received information around 7 am today that between 6:15-6:30 am, two masked assailants entered Nanakmatta Gurdwara and shot Kar Seva Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh. He was rushed to the hospital in Khatima. But I have received inputs that he succumbed to his injuries. This is a very serious matter...Senior officials have reached the spot. SSP is already there."

According to the CCTV footage, two attackers are visible on a motorcycle and shooting Kar Seva Dera chief Nanakmatta Baba Tarsem Singh (60). Singh, who was injured by the bullet, was taken to a private hospital in Khatima for treatment where he died. According to doctors, he was hit by three bullets, one in the stomach, the other in the wrist and the third in the hand.

"DIG Kumaon is also reaching there, he will inspect the scene of the crime and speak to the locals. He will try to assess the situation there. For investigation of the incident, Police Headquarters has formed an SIT - this will comprise officials of STF and local Police. The STF has been told to keep this as their top priority and probe all angles minutely. We have to not only identify the assailants but also the bigger conspiracy behind this murder, if any. We have also contacted the central agencies to share useful inputs related to this matter with us. I assure you that we will solve this matter soon and take strict action," he started.

Related Stories
Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code becomes law after President Droupadi Murmu's approval

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code becomes law after President Droupadi Murmu's approval

How successful is BJP's strategy to change CMs before full term?

How successful is BJP's strategy to change CMs before full term?

Garhwal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Anil Baluni Vs INC's Ganesh Godiyal in 'battle of Brahmins'

Garhwal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Anil Baluni Vs INC's Ganesh Godiyal in 'battle of Brahmins'

Talking about the incident, SDM Khatima Ravindra Singh Bisht said, "An unidentified person shot at Baba Tarsem Singh. He was declared brought dead at the hospital. Law and order situation is normal."

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement