Uttarakhand: Staffer shot dead inside gurdwara, CCTV footage surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CCTV footage of the murder

In a shocking incident, the kar seva pramukh at Uttarakhand's Nanakmatta Gurdwara was shot dead by two masked men early on Thursday. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the death of the victim identified as Baba Tarsem Singh.

"Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar says, "We received information around 7 am today that between 6:15-6:30 am, two masked assailants entered Nanakmatta Gurdwara and shot Kar Seva Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh. He was rushed to the hospital in Khatima. But I have received inputs that he succumbed to his injuries. This is a very serious matter...Senior officials have reached the spot. SSP is already there."

According to the CCTV footage, two attackers are visible on a motorcycle and shooting Kar Seva Dera chief Nanakmatta Baba Tarsem Singh (60). Singh, who was injured by the bullet, was taken to a private hospital in Khatima for treatment where he died. According to doctors, he was hit by three bullets, one in the stomach, the other in the wrist and the third in the hand.

"DIG Kumaon is also reaching there, he will inspect the scene of the crime and speak to the locals. He will try to assess the situation there. For investigation of the incident, Police Headquarters has formed an SIT - this will comprise officials of STF and local Police. The STF has been told to keep this as their top priority and probe all angles minutely. We have to not only identify the assailants but also the bigger conspiracy behind this murder, if any. We have also contacted the central agencies to share useful inputs related to this matter with us. I assure you that we will solve this matter soon and take strict action," he started.

Talking about the incident, SDM Khatima Ravindra Singh Bisht said, "An unidentified person shot at Baba Tarsem Singh. He was declared brought dead at the hospital. Law and order situation is normal."