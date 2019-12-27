Planning to visit Uttarakhand? IMD forecasts snowfall in state on New Year

Image Source : PTI Most places in the state are likely to receive rainfall or snowfall on January 1 and 2.

In what may come as good news for those planning to visit Uttarakhand for New Year celebrations, the state is likely to receive snowfall in the days to come. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), most places in the state are likely to receive rainfall or snowfall on January 1 and 2.

So those who are planning to visit the state to ring the New Year, they must plan for Dev Bhoomi as you are more likely to witness exquisite locations covered with white snow. Here is a list of places best known for snowfall.

Mussoorie: If you are living in Delhi or any nearest northern part of India, this might be your first option for a short vacation. The hill station is 320 kilometers from Delhi and the best way to reach the place is by road which would take around 6 hours. You can also take a train to Dehradun which is the nearest railway station to Mussorie.

Kanatal: Just 48 kilometers from Mussoorie, Kanatal is known for its tranquil ambiance and the picturesque hills covered with white flakes. Reaching Dehradun would be the best if you travel by train but it is advisable to plan a road trip to Kanatal and explore the beauty of the woods.

Dhanaulti: 58 kilometers from Mussoorie, Dhanaulti is best for stay at a hillside resort, the surreal mountain peaks look all the more splendid when the white snow takes over the town.

Nainital: For a short trip for couples and families, Nainital serves as the best snowfall area for an enchanting winter holiday. Over the years, the unparalleled beauty of this place remains unaffected. It is 304 kilometers from Delhi.

Almora: During the winter season, the beauty of this place doubles making it an ideal place for New Year trip or any other vacation. There are some places in Almora that are still unexplored.

Auli: If skiing is in your bucket list, then pack your bag and visit Auli. The 360-degree views of the snow-capped mountains make this place only one-of-its-kind.

Chopta: If you are looking for an offbeat place to visit and avoid the crowd amid New Year celebrations, then you should think about visiting Chopta where you will find less tourist crowd and more peace. And of course, Snowfall! you can also opt for camping if you are heading to Tungnath for trekking.

Tungnath: It serves as the best place for trekking and many hikers and trekkers come here to relax and commence their trek from the next day. Paragliding, rock climbing, skiing, and rappelling are also some of the sport that you can do during your trip.

Deoriatal: Snow sheets all over the village Deoriatal, turns it into a wonderland, which makes it a must-visit place during winters.