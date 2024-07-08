Uttarakhand rains: Massive downpour disrupts daily life, 'red alert' issued | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the spot

Uttarakhand rains: Heavy rains lashed various parts of Uttarakhand, bringing the life to still, with the prediction of extremely heavy rains till July 10. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert’ for the state. Water level of the Ganges in Rishikesh witnessed a significant surge. With the water level reaching the Triveni Ghat Aarti Sthal, the SDRF issued an alert for the travellers and warned them to avoid staying at the ghats at night.

The heavy downpour over the last few days in the state has triggered landslides in the hills that blocked roads, while also disrupting daily life. The national highway leading to Badrinath was also blocked. Waterlogging caused troubles to the residents in Dehradun.

"Thunderstorms with lightning and intense to very intense spells are likely on July 8-9 in the hills and plains of the state," stated the forecast.

"Heavy rains have also been predicted in the Tehri, Pauri, Bageshwar, Almora, Nainital, and Champawat districts for July 10," according to the weather report.

CM Dhami takes stock of situation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting with the Kumaon Commissioner, District Magistrates of Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Pithoragarh and other concerned officials through video conferencing from Gopeshwar (Chamoli) regarding the excessive rainfall in the area, the damage caused by it and relief and rescue operations.

During this, the Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the relief and rescue operations, the departments to work in mutual coordination and be prepared for every possible situation.

Dhami said that the NDRF and SDRF have been roped in to conduct the relief operations.

"... Because of heavy rains from the last 3-4 days in Tanakpur, Khatima, Nanakmatta, and Sitarganj areas have been inundated... I have talked to the concerned officials in all the places and taken account of the situation virtually. All District Magistrates were present and all have been instructed to ensure the safety of people. NDRF and SDRF have been called in. All departments have been asked to take stock of the situation and officials have also been instructed to visit the spots... Pregnant women need to be taken special care of..." he said.