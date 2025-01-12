Uttarakhand: Five dead, 17 injured after bus falls into gorge in Pauri, CM Dhami reacts

Follow us on Image Source : @PTI_NEWS/X (SCREENGRAB) Bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri

In a tragic incident, a bus fell into a 100 metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri district which led to five casualties while 17 others were injured The injured were rescued and rushed to the hospital. According to the information, a bus carrying 22 passengers crashed near Dahalchori in the Srinagar area of ​​Pauri district.

Soon after the accident, the Pauri's District Control Room informed the SDRF after which a team was rushed to the accident site. Providing additional details about the accident, SDRF said that the bus was travelling from Pauri to Dahachori when the accident occurred. Pauri police and local people conducted a rescue operation on the accident site. As a result, a total of 18 injured were taken out and rushed to the hospital, the SDRF added.

What did Pauri DM say?

Pauri Garhwal District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan gave u[dated information about the accident and said, "Five people have died in the bus accident. Around 10 injured have been admitted to the Srinagar hospital for treatment...7 to 8 patients are admitted here in the Pauri district for treatment..."

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expresses grief

Reacting to the tragic incident, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief and said, "Very sad news was received about the death of four passengers due to a bus accident on the way to Kendriya Vidyalaya in Pauri. I pray to God to grant the souls of the departed a place in His feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this pain. Relief and rescue operations are underway by the local administration and the injured are being treated at the nearest hospital. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of the injured."