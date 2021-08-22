Sunday, August 22, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Uttarakhand observes one-day state mourning on Kalyan Singh's death

Uttarakhand observes one-day state mourning on Kalyan Singh's death

Kalyan Singh passed away on Saturday due to sepsis and multi organs failure.

PTI PTI
Dehradun Published on: August 22, 2021 13:56 IST
kalyan singh death
Image Source : PTI

Lucknow: Family members of former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, mourn on his demise, in Lucknow, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. 

The Uttarakhand government declared a one-day state mourning on Sunday, following the death of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh.  Singh, who was ailing for some time, died at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday night. He was 89.

Uttarakhand will observe a one-day state mourning on Sunday on the death of the veteran BJP leader, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told reporters here.

Dhami described his death as an "irreparable loss" for the political world.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Assembly to release compilation of Kalyan Singh's speeches

Also Read: Lal Krishna Advani remembers Kalyan Singh as stalwart of Indian politics, grassroots leader

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News

X