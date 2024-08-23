Uttarakhand: Four Nepali nationals found dead in debris near Rudraprayag

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB The rescue team was sent to the spot for relief and rescue work

In a tragic incident near the Phanta helipad in Rudraprayag, four individuals were found dead after being trapped in debris. The incident occurred at approximately 1:20 am when the four Nepali nationals became trapped near Khat Gadera.

Upon receiving information about the incident, rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the site to carry out relief and rescue operations, informed District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said. But, after several hours of intensive search and rescue efforts, all four individuals were unfortunately discovered deceased. "All 4 people trapped in the debris were found dead by the rescue teams. All of them are Nepali nationals and their bodies are being brought to Rudraprayag by the DDRF team," District Disaster Management Officer added.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)



