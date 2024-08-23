Friday, August 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Uttarakhand: Four Nepali nationals found dead in debris near Rudraprayag

Uttarakhand: Four Nepali nationals found dead in debris near Rudraprayag

Four people, all Nepali nationals, were found dead after being trapped in debris near the Phanta helipad in Rudraprayag. Rescue efforts were conducted by disaster management teams, who are now transporting the bodies to Rudraprayag.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) Updated on: August 23, 2024 8:12 IST
Uttarakhand News
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB The rescue team was sent to the spot for relief and rescue work

In a tragic incident near the Phanta helipad in Rudraprayag, four individuals were found dead after being trapped in debris. The incident occurred at approximately 1:20 am when the four Nepali nationals became trapped near Khat Gadera.

Upon receiving information about the incident, rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the site to carry out relief and rescue operations, informed District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said. But, after several hours of intensive search and rescue efforts, all four individuals were unfortunately discovered deceased. "All 4 people trapped in the debris were found dead by the rescue teams. All of them are Nepali nationals and their bodies are being brought to Rudraprayag by the DDRF team," District Disaster Management Officer added.

 

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)


READ MORE | Uttarakhand: Teenage girl gang-raped inside bus in Dehradun, five arrested

READ MORE | Nurse raped, murdered while returning from work in Uttarakhand, accused arrested

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement