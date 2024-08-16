Nurse raped, murdered while returning from work in Uttarakhand, accused arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

As the nation continues to mourn the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, another tragic incident of a similar nature has been reported from Uttarakhand, where a nurse working at a private hospital was raped and strangled to death while returning from work on July 30.

The police stated that the incident came to light after the victim's sister filed a missing person report with local authorities, citing that the nurse did not return to her rented accommodation, where she lived with her 11-year-old daughter, that previous night.

“On July 31, we received a missing person report. During the search, we learned that she had made it as far as her village in Uttar Pradesh before being attacked. On August 8, we were informed about the discovery of a woman's body in some bushes in that area. It was soon confirmed to be the missing woman,” media reports quoted Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manjunath T.C. saying.

'What did the investigation reveal'

The police said, there investigation into the case led them to Rajasthan, from where the accused, identified as Dharmendra Kumar, a daily wage laborer was arrested along with the victim's phone. "Based on technical evidence and CCTV footage, the accused, a Bareilly resident who sometimes worked as a daily wage laborer in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar, was seen intercepting the victim on the tragic day. He then allegedly dragged her to the nearby bushes where he raped her and strangled her to death and ran away with her jewellery and other belonging.

“The accused is a drug addict and did not know the woman. On the day of the incident, he saw the woman walking alone. According to our information, he stopped her, and she fought back fiercely. However, she was overpowered and strangled to death. He also sexually assaulted her. After the murder, he took her belongings and fled,” the SSP mentioned to a media website .

