'Girls in Bihar available for Rs 20-25 thousand...': Uttarakhand minister husband's remarks spark outrage A viral video of Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya's husband making a derogatory remark about Bihar women has triggered political uproar. Leaders from Bihar and women’s bodies have condemned the statement and demanded action. Sahu has issued an apology after widespread backlash.

Dehradun:

A massive political controversy has erupted from Uttarakhand to Bihar after Girdhari Lal Sahu, husband of Uttarakhand Women Empowerment and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya, made a highly objectionable statement about women during a public event. A video of the remark has gone viral, drawing sharp criticism across states. In the video, Sahu is seen telling people at the event that women in Bihar can be "arranged" for marriage for Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. The comment has led to widespread outrage and strong political reactions.

What exactly did Girdhari Lal Sahu say

During a recent public programme, Sahu made a controversial comment while addressing the crowd. "If you get married at an older age, we already have three to four kids here... We can bring a girl from Bihar... Girls are available there for twenty to twenty-five thousand rupees. Come with me, I will get you married," he said. The remark was met with instant backlash from women's groups and political parties -- especially the Congress.

Sahu issues clarification after backlash

Facing mounting criticism, Girdhari Lal Sahu released a clarification video on social media. He said he had attended a welcome ceremony in the Daulaghati area of Someshwar constituency on the invitation of local leaders. He claimed that his comment was made in a light-hearted and humorous manner while discussing a friend's marriage and that it was being distorted by opposition parties. Sahu further added, If my words have hurt anyone or caused discomfort, I apologise with folded hands."

RJD hits out at BJP over the viral video

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari strongly condemned the remark. "An objectionable comment has been made about the daughters of Bihar. This is unacceptable. Bihar is the land of Goddess Sita. The BJP government talks about Beti Bachao Beti Padhao on one hand, yet such insulting comments are made on the other. BJP must apologise and strong action should be taken."

Bihar women's commission expresses anger

Apsara, Chairperson of the Bihar Women's Commission, also reacted sharply. She said, "This comment reflects intellectual bankruptcy. When Bihar’s women are progressing and achieving new heights, such statements are disgraceful. The Women's Commission is taking suo motu cognisance of the matter and is issuing a notice. Action must be taken and he should apologise for his words."

