DMK leader's video threatening to kill PM Modi sparks outrage, Tamil Nadu BJP demands his arrest | VIDEO

Chennai:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. However, the trip has already triggered a major political controversy after a DMK leader allegedly issued a death threat to the Prime Minister. A video of the DMK leader making the remark has gone viral, leading to sharp reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran shared the video online and demanded the immediate arrest of the DMK functionary.

What did the DMK leader say?

During a protest in Tenkasi district against SIR, DMK South District Secretary Jaypalan allegedly made threatening remarks directed towards the Prime Minister. In his speech, Jaipalan compared PM Modi to "Narakasura". He said, "Modi is desperate to snatch your votes, he is another demon... Tamil Nadu can be benefited only by eliminating him...We have to fight this battle unitedly and show victory." The comment has triggered outrage, with many calling it an open threat to the Prime Minister's life.

BJP slams DMK over the controversial remarks

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran strongly condemned the speech. He said on social media that threatening a leader who holds one of the most important positions in the country, and is respected across the world, raises serious questions about law and order in the state.

Nagendran also criticised Tenkasi MP Rani Srikumar and Sankarankoil MLA Raja for remaining silent during the speech. He said their silence reflected the violent nature of the party. He demanded that the DMK government immediately arrest Jaipalan for making remarks that endangered the Prime Minister's security.

PM Modi's schedule

As per the official schedule, Prime Minister Modi will first visit the sacred pilgrimage site of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Andhra Pradesh's Puttaparthi on Wednesday. After this, he will travel to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Southern India Natural Farming Summit and release the 21st instalment of the PM Kisan scheme to farmers.

