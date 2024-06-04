Tuesday, June 04, 2024
     
  Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of all constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of all constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Counting of votes in Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is taking place today. Stay tuned with India TV for all the constituency-wise updates on election results in the state.

Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 04, 2024 8:20 IST
Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Counting of votes in all the five seats in Uttarakhand is taking place today -- June 4. Polling in Uttarakhand was held in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. The general election for the 18th Lok Sabha was held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1, spanned over one and a half months. Stay tuned with India TV to check latest updates on constituency-wise election results in the state. 

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: List of constituency-wise result  

S.No. Constituency  State Leading Candidate Leading Party
1 Tehri Garhwal Uttarakhand    
2 Garhwal Uttarakhand    
3 Almora Uttarakhand    
4 Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Uttarakhand    
5 Haridwar Uttarakhand    

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election 2024: Date of Polls

Polling in all the five Lok Sabha constituencies in the state was held in the first phase on April 19, along with 102 seats across 21 states and Union Territories. 

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election 2024: Date of Result

Election results in Uttarakhand will be declared on June 4 along with 543 Lok Sabha seats. 

Uttarakhand Exit Poll Results 2024

Uttarakhand | 5 seats

  • BJP: 5 seats
  • Congress: 0

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Results 2019

  • BJP: 5 seats
  • Congress: 0
 
