Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of all constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Counting of votes in all the five seats in Uttarakhand is taking place today -- June 4. Polling in Uttarakhand was held in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. The general election for the 18th Lok Sabha was held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1, spanned over one and a half months. Stay tuned with India TV to check latest updates on constituency-wise election results in the state.
Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: List of constituency-wise result
|S.No.
|Constituency
|State
|Leading Candidate
|Leading Party
|1
|Tehri Garhwal
|Uttarakhand
|2
|Garhwal
|Uttarakhand
|3
|Almora
|Uttarakhand
|4
|Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar
|Uttarakhand
|5
|Haridwar
|Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election 2024: Date of Polls
Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election 2024: Date of Result
Election results in Uttarakhand will be declared on June 4 along with 543 Lok Sabha seats.
Uttarakhand Exit Poll Results 2024
Uttarakhand | 5 seats
- BJP: 5 seats
- Congress: 0
Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Results 2019
- BJP: 5 seats
- Congress: 0