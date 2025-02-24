Uttarakhand govt mandates marriage registration under Uniform Civil Code for employees The Uttarakhand government has mandated marriage registration for its employees under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), applicable to marriages since March 26, 2010.

The Uttarakhand government has made it mandatory for its employees to register their marriages under the recently implemented Uniform Civil Code (UCC). In a directive issued to district magistrates and department heads, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi emphasised the importance of compliance with the new regulation.

According to an official statement, marriages solemnized after March 26, 2010, must now be officially registered under the UCC framework. To streamline the process, district nodal officers appointed for UCC implementation will oversee the registration of all married employees within their respective districts.

To ensure timely completion, each district will be required to submit a progress report to the home secretary on a weekly basis, Raturi stated. Additionally, she directed all government departments to appoint a nodal officer responsible for facilitating marriage registration among their staff.

To support the smooth execution of this initiative, the director of the Uttarakhand Information Technology Development Agency has been instructed to provide technical assistance to districts and departments for seamless registration on the UCC portal.

The implementation of the UCC in Uttarakhand marks a significant step toward uniform personal laws, and the government is taking proactive measures to ensure compliance among its employees.

(Inputs from PTI)