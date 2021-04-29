Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttarakhand government suspends Char Dham Yatra

The Uttarakhand government has decided to suspend the Char Dham Yatra this year in view of worsening Covid-19 situation in the state, news agency ANI reported. Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that only priests of the four temples will perform rituals and puja. The yatra was scheduled to start from May 14 .

The Char Dham – Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri are located in the state’s Garhwal region. The state government had earlier prepared a draft standard operating procedures (SOP) for registration of pilgrims and visit. The draft was not made public as the government decided to review the situation.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state has increased from 2,236 on April 1 to 45,383 on Wednesday.

