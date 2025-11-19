Uttarakhand government imposes ban on strikes in state services for six months A notice in this regard has been issued by Personnel Secretary Shailesh Bagauli on Wednesday.

Dehradun:

The Uttarakhand government has issued a directive prohibiting strikes in state services for a period of six months. A notice in this regard has been issued by Personnel Secretary Shailesh Bagauli on Wednesday.

"Keeping public interest in mind, this decision has been taken under Section 3(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1966 (as applicable in the state of Uttarakhand). From the date of issuance of the order, any form of strike in state services will remain completely prohibited for the next six months," the notification read.