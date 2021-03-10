Uttarakhand government formation LIVE: BJP legislature party meet begins to pick Trivendra Rawat's successor

Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat addresses a press conference after tendering his resignation formally to Governor Baby Rani Maurya in Dehradun on Tuesday.

A meeting of Uttarakhand BJP's legislature party is underway at the state party headquarters here to decide the successor of Trivendra Singh Rawat who resigned as chief minister on Tuesday. The meeting is taking place at the party office on Balbir Road. Central observer Raman Singh and state party incharge Dushyant Gautam are also present. They will oversee the appointment of the new chief minister. About half a dozen names have been doing the rounds as probables for the chief minister's post including Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, state Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and state minister of Higher education Dhan Singh Rawat. Six out of a total of seven MPs (five Lok Sabha and two Rajya Sabha) except Baluni are present in the city. Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned on Tuesday after days of speculation about a leadership change in the state.

Earlier on Monday, Trivendra Singh Rawat met central BJP leaders in Delhi amid speculation that the party is mulling political changes in the state. He will meet Governor Baby Rani Maurya shortly. Riding on pro-Modi sentiments, the BJP had won 57 seats in the 2017 elections to the 70-member state assembly. Rawat was named as its chief ministerial choice after the polls. Uttarakhand will go to polls early next year.

