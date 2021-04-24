Image Source : PTI/FILE Uttarakhand: Glacier burst near India-China border, govt on high alert

A glacier burst near India-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday night, authorities said adding that there has been no loss of life or damage reported yet. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said water level in the Rishi Ganga river has risen by two feet. The Central government is monitoring the situation and has alerted all the stakeholders for rescue operations.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said, "We are trying to gather information whether any loss of life has occurred in the glacier burst. Due to bad weather in the region, we are unable to know the exact situation. Teams have been sent to take stock of the situation. The ITBP personnel deployed in the area are safe."

The glacier burst took place because of heavy snowfall in the region. Border Road Organisation (BRO) are trying to establish contact with workers who were involved in road-construction activities in the area.

The burst took place in Sumna village. The Central Army Command is carrying out rescue operations. Colonel Manish Kapil, Commander, Border Road Task Force (BRTF) told media persons, a glacier has burst in Uttarakhand's Joshimath on India-China border.

Soon after hearing about the glacier burst, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said, "I have received news about a glacier burst in the Sumna village in Niti Valley. I have issued an alert, and I am in regular touch with the BRTO and district administration."

He further stated that the district administration has been asked to get details of the incident. "We have issued instructions to stop work at NTPC and other hydroelectric plants at night in order to avert any untoward incident."

