Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: 4 workers from Jharkhand missing since the calamity

At least four workers from two villges of Ramgarh district in Jharkhand are missing in Uttarakhand since the glacier burst, its deputy commissioner Sandeep Singh said.

The four belong to Chikad and Sagrampur villages which are near Chief Minister Hemant Soren''s native village Nemra. There is no news of them yet, he said.

Also Read: Uttarakhand glacier burst: Toll rises to 31, op to rescue those trapped in Tapovan tunnel underway

While three of them belong to Chikad village, one hailed from Sangrampur.

Local villager Rupa Devi has, however, claimed that six pesons from the area are missing since the calamity.

Meanwhile, Rinse Devi of Chikad village told PTI that her husband Birse Mahato along with three other labourers had gone to Chamoli to work in NTPC''s Tapovan project on January 6 this year. She said that she had a coversation over phone with Mahato on Saturday night. There was no conversation on Sunday as her phone developed glitches.

Relatives of labourers who are missing have left for Uttarakhand on Tuesday, officials said.

Soren had on Monday assured the people that the Jharkhand government will provide all help to the labourers hit by the natural disaster at Chamoli.

Also Read: Collapse of rock mass weakened due to freezing may have caused Uttarakhand flash floods: Scientists

Latest India News