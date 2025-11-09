PM Modi attends Uttarakhand's silver jubilee event, highlights state's 25-year journey of spiritual strength Uttarakhand Foundation Day: Over the past 25 years, Uttarakhand has witnessed remarkable growth and transformation. The state's budget has expanded dramatically from Rs 4,000 crore to over Rs 1 lakh crore.

Dehradun:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the grand silver jubilee celebrations on Sunday (November 9) marking 25 years since Uttarakhand’s formation. The main event took place at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun, where over one lakh people witnessed the historic occasion. As part of the ceremony, PM Modi unveiled a commemorative postal stamp also reflected on the state’s journey and achievements since its creation in 2000.

Embracing 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and spiritual identity

At the silver jubilee celebration of Uttarakhand’s formation in Dehradun, PM Modi praised the state’s deep connection to the 'Vocal for Local', movement as an integral part of its tradition. He emphasised Uttarakhand's spiritual strength as the true essence of its identity and expressed confidence that the state could soon become the Spiritual Capital of the world. Modi highlighted key pilgrimage sites like Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Jageshwar, and Adi Kailash as symbols of faith that attract millions of devotees annually, contributing both spiritually and economically to the region.

Remarkable progress in infrastructure, education, and economy

Reflecting on Uttarakhand’s development over the last 25 years, Modi noted transformative changes: from a modest budget of Rs 4,000 crore to over Rs 1 lakh crore; electricity production quadrupled; road length doubled; and daily tourists by air rising from 4,000 in six months to 4,000 per day. The number of engineering colleges increased tenfold, and medical colleges expanded from one to ten. These achievements portray a state that overcame early challenges through dedicated efforts and central support, now standing stronger and more prosperous.

Tribute to the martyrs and vision for the future

PM Modi paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the statehood movement and praised the resilience and spirit of Uttarakhand’s people. Calling this decade “Uttarakhand’s decade,” he urged continued progress through dedication and the leadership of the double-engine BJP government. Modi expressed his deep attachment to Uttarakhand’s culture, natural beauty, and people, extending heartfelt congratulations to all residents on the milestone of 25 years of statehood. The Prime Minister’s address blended pride in spiritual heritage with optimism for a progressive and vibrant future for Uttarakhand.​

Massive development projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore

During the programme, PM Modi inaugurated projects valued at over Rs 930 crore and laid foundation stones for projects worth more than Rs 7,210 crore, covering critical sectors such as drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development. Notable inaugurations include the Dehradun water supply project covering 23 zones under the AMRUT scheme, solar power plants on government buildings, an electrical substation in Pithoragarh, and an AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital.

Focus on hydropower, education, agriculture, and farmer support

PM Modi initiated key hydro-sector projects including the Song Dam Drinking Water Project supplying 150 million litres per day to Dehradun and the Jamarani Dam Multipurpose Project in Nainital, designed to provide drinking water, irrigation, and electricity. Other milestones include the foundation for a Women's Sports College in Champawat and a state-of-the-art dairy plant in Nainital. Additionally, the Prime Minister released Rs 62 crore directly to over 28,000 farmers’ bank accounts under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, reinforcing the government’s commitment to agricultural welfare.