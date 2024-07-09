Uttarakhand floods: Body of drowned girl recovered in Dehradun, CM Dhami conducts aerial survey in Kumaon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducts an aerial inspection of Haldwani, Banbasa, Tanakpur, Sitarganj, Khatima and other flood affected areas under Kumaon division.

The body of a teenage girl, who was swept away while bathing outside her home near Lal Pul in Dehradun, was recovered early on Tuesday. The State Emergency Operation Centre confirmed the incident, increasing the death toll to three in the past 24 hours due to heavy rains.

Two men drowned in Udham Singh Nagar

Two men drowned in Haldi village of Udham Singh Nagar district while attempting to evacuate a stranded family from their flooded home. The tragic incident occurred on Monday as they tried to navigate the dangerous floodwaters.

CM Dhami's aerial survey

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the Kumaon region, including Haldwani, Banbasa, Tanakpur, Sitarganj, and Khatima. The survey aimed to assess the damage and coordinate relief efforts.

Evacuations and relief efforts

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has evacuated 1,821 people from flooded homes in Sitarganj, Khatima, and the Purnagiri area of Champawat district. Relief efforts are ongoing to assist those displaced by the floods.

Road blockages and clearing efforts

Two national highways and over 200 rural motorable roads remain blocked by landslide debris. The Rishikesh-Chamba-Dharasu National Highway 94 and the Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway are among those affected. Efforts are underway to clear these roads, with priority given to the Badrinath highway to ensure smooth conduct of Wednesday's assembly bypoll in the Badrinath seat.

Also read | IMD issues red alert for Mumbai as Maharashtra braces for severe weather, schools closed in multiple districts