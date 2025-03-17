Uttarakhand: Five arrested for assault on ex-serviceman and his wife in Rishikesh Five people were arrested for assaulting an ex-serviceman and his wife in Rishikesh, with the attack caught on CCTV.

In a shocking incident, five individuals, including two women, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting an ex-serviceman and his wife in the Bhalla Farm area of Rishikesh, police said. According to the complaint filed by Mamta Rawat, wife of ex-serviceman Ashish Rawat, the attack took place on March 14, the day of Holi. The accused reportedly forced their way into the couple’s home and physically assaulted them before attacking them with sharp weapons. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage.

The accused have been identified as Ravish Dixit (49), his wife Mamta Dixit (44), their son Tarun Dixit (22), their relative Amrit Balouri (30), and his wife Madhavi Dixit (25), all residents of Bhalla Farm.

Following Mamta Rawat’s complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under sections 109 (1) (attempt to murder) and 191 (2)/333 (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Senior Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar confirmed that four of the accused have been arrested and will be presented in court soon.

Upon learning about the attack, a group of ex-servicemen gathered at the Rishikesh police station, demanding swift and strict action against the accused. Their protests prompted the police to take immediate steps, leading to the arrests.

Authorities are currently investigating the motive behind the attack. The police are also analyzing the CCTV footage for further evidence and ensuring that all involved parties face legal consequences.

This incident has raised concerns over the safety of ex-servicemen and their families in the region. The local administration has assured that justice will be served, and strict measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

