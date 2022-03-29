Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttarakhand Congress leader Aqueel Ahmed expelled from party for 6 years

Senior Congress leader Aqueel Ahmed has been expelled from the party for six years for indulging in anti-party activities. According to a press note issued by the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee, the action against Aqueel Ahmed was initiated for 'continuously giving unnecessary statements in media'.

"Statements made during and after the Assembly polls are not as per the dignity of the post. Continuously giving unnecessary statements have invited a bad image. Despite being served with a show-cause notice on February 8, 2022, you continued making such statements," the statement issued by the party said.

Aqueel Ahmed served as the vice president of the party's Uttarakhand unit.

The disquiet in Uttarakhand Congress came out in the open during the polls when former CM and senior party leader Harish Rawat had expressed his displeasure at the elevation of Ahmad. Ahmad had caught attention after he had promised to open a Muslim university in the state.

The Congress lost Assembly elections in Uttarakhand to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

