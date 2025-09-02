Uttarakhand: CM Dhami visits flood-affected areas, assures quick relief and rehabilitation Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited disaster-affected Haridwar, prioritising relief efforts and ensuring immediate assistance to affected families.

New Delhi:

In the wake of severe rainfall and floods across the state, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the flood-hit regions of Laksar and Haridwar districts today. Despite the difficult conditions, CM Dhami conducted a ground inspection of the affected areas, using a tractor to navigate through the submerged regions. Additionally, he boarded a boat to reach remote areas and meet with the residents, listening to their concerns and understanding the gravity of their challenges.

CM Dhami took to his official social media account, announcing his visit to Laksar’s flood-impacted areas, where he conducted a thorough on-site review of the situation using both a tractor and a boat. He reassured locals that swift and effective relief measures would be implemented to address their immediate needs.

Relief and rehabilitation efforts to be fast-tracked

During the inspection, the Chief Minister directed district officials and disaster management teams to expedite relief and rehabilitation operations. He emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety, housing, food, and health services for all affected families. He made it clear that no negligence would be tolerated in the relief efforts and that the government was committed to supporting the affected citizens during this crisis.

"The state government stands with every affected citizen in this difficult time," said CM Dhami. "Rescue and relief operations will be prioritised, and all possible assistance will be provided to those in need."

Immediate actions for affected communities

While assessing the situation, the Chief Minister observed floodwater accumulation, damaged roads, collapsed bridges, and submerged homes. He issued several directives to the officials:

Relief Camps: Ensure that relief camps are equipped with provisions for food, clean water, medicines, and sanitation facilities. Evacuation: Immediately relocate families in need of safer areas. Crop Damage Assessment: Rapidly assess the crop damage caused to farmers and initiate compensation processes. Health Camps: Set up medical camps to provide necessary healthcare to the affected communities.

Farmers to receive compensation

Addressing the situation of farmers who suffered significant crop losses, CM Dhami assured that the state government would swiftly evaluate the extent of the damage and initiate the compensation process without delay.

Accompanying CM Dhami on his visit were MLA Pradeep Batra, Haridwar District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police, and other senior officials. The visit highlighted the state government's commitment to providing timely assistance and ensuring that every affected citizen receives the necessary relief during these challenging times.

Commitment to ongoing relief operations

CM Dhami reiterated that the state government would continue to monitor the situation closely and ensure that all necessary steps are taken to alleviate the suffering of the affected communities. He promised that the relief operations would be maintained at full intensity until the recovery process is complete.