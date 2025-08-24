Uttarakhand CM announces Rs 5 lakh financial aid for Tharali disaster victims and families Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announces Rs 5 lakh financial aid for disaster victims in Tharali, Chamoli, and assures medical support and relief efforts.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives and for people whose houses were destroyed in the recent disaster in Tharali, Chamoli district. The CM also directed that the state government will make arrangements for the treatment of the injured. This announcement followed a review of ongoing rescue and relief operations at the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) on Saturday night, after the disaster caused by heavy rainfall in Tharali.

Tharali faces devastating rainstorm

On the night of Friday, August 22nd, a sudden surge in the Tunari seasonal stream led to the spread of debris over a large area in Tharali. Tragically, a 20-year-old woman lost her life, and another person remains missing. The devastating floods also caused significant damage, destroying several homes, shops, and the Tharali Tehsil office and SDM residence. Approximately 150 people were safely relocated to higher ground.

CM assures full support to Tharali's people

During his review, CM Dhami assured that the entire state government stands in solidarity with the people of Tharali in this difficult time. He instructed all relief and rescue teams to operate on a war footing, and he confirmed that he was personally overseeing the rescue efforts. The CM also called for swift action and assured that relief teams would continue to work relentlessly to assist.

Financial aid and medical assistance for victims

CM Dhami announced that victims whose houses were fully damaged would receive ₹5 lakh each in financial aid, and the families of those who lost their lives in the disaster would also be compensated with ₹5 lakh. Additionally, the state government will ensure that all injured individuals receive proper medical treatment. The CM directed officials to ensure that all eligible victims receive disaster relief assistance promptly as per the established norms.

Praising quick response of local administration

The Chief Minister appreciated the quick response of the local administration under the leadership of the Chamoli District Magistrate, which enabled immediate commencement of rescue operations. He emphasized the importance of timely and effective action in minimizing the impact of such disasters. To mitigate future damage from similar incidents, CM Dhami suggested that river "dredging" or "channelization" be carried out for rivers running along populated areas, to prevent debris buildup.

Study of moraine and future preparedness

The CM also highlighted the need for a detailed study of the "moraine" (glacial debris) present in high Himalayan regions. He directed that a team of scientists from renowned research institutes like Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), IITs, and the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) be formed to study the issue. The findings from this study will help understand the underlying causes of such disasters, with the aim to develop more effective strategies for managing future risks.

Furthermore, CM Dhami mentioned that he would request the central government to initiate similar studies across all Himalayan states to better understand and address the impact of these natural hazards.

Relief camps and essential provisions

In addition to the financial aid and medical support, the CM issued instructions for the provision of adequate food, drinking water, milk for children, medicines, bedding, and toilet facilities in the relief camps. He emphasized that all affected people, including those in Tharali, Syanchatti, and other disaster-hit areas, must receive proper care during their stay in the camps.

The state government is continuing its efforts to assess the full extent of the damage and expedite relief efforts for all affected areas.