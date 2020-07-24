Image Source : FILE Uttarakhand allows devotees from other States for Chardham Yatra

Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Friday announced that the state government has decided to allow devotees from other States to take part in Chardham Yatra. The Yatra had begun for Uttarakhand residents on July 1 and now the government gave its nod to allow devotees from other states to visit the Himalayan temples of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

As many as 422 pilgrims from Uttarakhand applying for e-passes on the first day after the resumption of Chardham Yatra.

Board CEO Ravinath Raman earlier said that the arrangements for thermal screening, sanitization, and masks for devotees have been made.

In the view of prevailing situations, the pilgrims are not allowed to touch idols at the temples. Even the temple bells have been covered. There will be no prasad distribution.

The Chardham Yatra attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country.

