Oh! Lockdown: Bride's father hosts Baraatis for 45 days in Begusarai, family appeals to authorities

In a strange incident, a wedding party from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur is stuck in Bihar for 45 days amid coronavirus lockdown. Around one and half month has passed since Kanpur man who got married to Begusarai bride, but he is yet to return home with his wife. The nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus has entered its third phase which has left both the couple and the wedding party from the groom's side stuck in Bihar.

The groom and the 'baraatis' have now completed 45 days and the bride's family is hosting the 'baraatis' for amid the Covid-19 outbreak and the restrictions in place. They are feeling pressure on taking care of baraat for last 45 days and has appealed to authorities to make arrangement for baraatis to return.

Imtiaz, a resident of Chaubeypur village in Kanpur had married Khushboo in Begusarai on March 21. A day later, on March 22, the Janata Curfew was announced and then the lockdown.

The groom and his 'baraat', comprising 12 members have not been able to return home since.

"The 'baraat' has not returned and we are now worried. We can understand how difficult it must be for the bride's family to feed the guests for so long," groom's sister, Afreen, who is at home in Chaubeypur told IANS.

Imtiaz had taken Rs 20,000 with him when he set out for the wedding and all the money has been spent on expenses being incurred on the guests. The bride has also contributed Rs 2,000 from her account towards the expenses.

The groom's cousin, Sagar, said that the family owns a band company and Imtiaz also plays in the band. "All our savings have been exhausted because there are no weddings due to the lockdown and so there is no business.

"We interact daily through phone and Imtiaz is also worried about the state of affairs. We appeal to the officials in Begusarai to make arrangements for the return of the baraat," he pleaded.

Imtiaz said that he had got their names registered with the local officials and were waiting to return home - al beit with his bride.

(With IANS inputs)

