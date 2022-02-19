COVID-19 pandemic: Uttar Pradesh to end night curfew as cases fall

Uttar Pradesh to end night curfew from Saturday (February 18) as Covid cases fall in the state.
Uttar Pradesh to end night curfew from Saturday (February 18) as Covid cases fall in the state.
Top News
Latest News
Aaj Ki Baat: What court said after giving death sentence to 38 convicts in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case
Haqikat Kya Hai: What is PM Modi's plan to help BJP storm to power again in UP?
Reporter Bike Wali: Will Yogi's minister Ashutosh Tandon win from Lucknow East?
Kurukshetra: Will court's judgment on Ahmedabad blasts impact UP Elections?
Muqabla: Why did Arvind Kejriwal call himself a 'sweet terrorist'?
Amit Shah assures Punjab CM Channi of probe into AAP's 'links with separatist outfit SFJ'
UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav will lose deposit in Karhal, says Yogi Adityanath
UP election 2022: Grand Ram temple in Ayodhya by 2023, says Yogi Adityanath
UP Elections 2022: SP fields 52 crorepati candidates, BJP 48 for third phase polls
Will those without family be able to feel pain of families? Akhilesh hits back at BJP's dynast jibe
COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh govt to end night curfew as cases fall
PM, VP pay tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary
Senior journalist Ravish Tiwari passes away; President, PM Modi pay tributes
Kejriwal inaugurates smart classrooms in govt schools, says, 'happy to realise Baba Sahab's dream'
Ghazipur bomb scare: Delhi Police recovers bike in which IED may have been transported to market
COVID-19: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom calls for cooperation, financing to end pandemic
Judge rejects effort by Donald Trump to toss January 6 lawsuits
Russia Ukraine News: Joe Biden now ‘convinced’ Vladimir Putin will launch invasion of Ukraine
Will be 'catastrophic' if Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates into war: UN Secretary General
IND vs WI: Pant leaves bio-bubble, to miss T20I series against Sri Lanka as well
Dubai Tennis Championships: Sania-Hradecka lose in semifinals
IND vs WI: Venkatesh Iyer is a mature cricketer who reads situation really well, says Pant
BCCI gives Kohli break from bio-bubble before third T20I against WI, batter to skip Lanka T20Is
Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Complete timeline of Bollywood couple's fairytale love story
Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ajay Devgn's Rahim Lala shatters status quo in new video from Alia Bhatt's film
In viral video, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor talk about their new home, future fights and kids | Watch
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: Actors who played him on the screen
Is Disha Parmar pregnant? Actress answers if she and Rahul Vaidya are expecting their first baby
LG Electronics Launches AI dual inverter ACs starting at Rs 39,990
Foldable smartphone shipments will reach 27.6 million units in 2025
Snapchat allows user to share real-time location with friends
Metaverse is still a mystery for over 1 in 3 consumers- Report
Madhubala, Ma Anand Sheela, Rakesh Sharma: Stalled biopics of famous personalities
Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Mehendi: Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha & others attend festivities | PICS
RIP Bappi Lahiri: Rakesh Roshan, Kajol, Tanuja, Sakshi Tanwar & others visit late singer's residence
Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor visit Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi ahead of Lock Upp launch
Remembering Bappi Lahiri with these priceless throwback pics
New smart in-patient room automation system launched for contactless healthcare services in Covid
Earliest symptoms of pregnancy can be as common as cramps and spotting, know more
Happy Hobi Day: On J-Hope's birthday crazy BTS fans flood Twitter with wishes, K-pop songs and more
Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor's 'long distance' meeting has Internet in splits. See memes
Chalte Chalte Mere Ye Geet Yaad Rakhna: Amul pays tribute to 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri
#MaAn trends after Anupamaa-Anuj Kapadia romantic confession scene; Fans say 'ek hug to banta hai'
Titanic reimagined with Leonardo DiCaprio and a cat is the 'purrfect' love story, watch video