Saturday, February 19, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19 pandemic: Uttar Pradesh to end night curfew as cases fall

COVID-19 pandemic: Uttar Pradesh to end night curfew as cases fall

UP to end night curfew as Covid cases fall in the state.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
Lucknow Updated on: February 19, 2022 14:05 IST
uttar pradesh night curfew end Covid restrictions Yogi adityanath
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh govt to end night curfew as cases fall.

Uttar Pradesh to end night curfew from Saturday (February 18) as Covid cases fall in the state. 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News