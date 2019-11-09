UP-Nepal border sealed ahead of Ayodhya verdict by Supreme Court

Ahead of the crucial verdict on Ayodhya land dispute case by the Supreme Court on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border has been sealed. The development comes following a meeting of top officials from Uttar Pradesh with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath late on Friday. Commenting on the move, Additional Chief Secretary for Home, Avanish Awasthi, said that no one without proper identification would be allowed to move along the sensitive border.

Awasthi said that railway forces have been directed to take safety and security of railway passengers inside trains and railway stations.

Special security arrangements have been made for pilgrims in Ayodhya and more buses have been put into service to take the pilgrims present in the city back to their home.

Adityanath also called over a dozen commissioners to take direct feedback on the ground situation and also issue necessary directives.

After seven decades of a protracted legal battle, the Supreme Court on Saturday will pronounce the judgment in Ayodhya title dispute case at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday.

The notice on the judgment was uploaded on the website of the court during the late evening on Friday. Earlier, during the day, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had held a highly confidential meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police. It is learnt this meeting focussed at taking stock of the law and order situation in the state.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief JusticeGogoi and comprising Chief Justice-designate Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice S.A. Nazeer, had reserved the judgement on October 17, after 40 days of daily hearing on the matter, which began on August 6.

