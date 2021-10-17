Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP: 3 minor sisters die after eating snacks; shopkeeper detained

In a tragic incident, three minor sisters, aged 7, 8 and 5 died after they consumed puffed rice and 'namkeen'. The incident was reported from Mirza Inayatullapur Patti village in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district on Saturday. According to reports, Naveen Kumar Singh's three daughters, Pari, Vidhi and Pihu, had bought the snacks and ate them.

All three girls started vomiting and the family took them to the Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared one girl dead, while two were sent to the district hospital.

The two girls also died during treatment, police said.

After receiving information about the incident, a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) reached the village and took samples of the snacks consumed by the girls.

The police have detained the shopkeeper and his two sons from whom the girls had purchased the snacks.

Police have sent the bodies of the girls for post-mortem.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Man playing 'Dashrath' dies on stage soon after pronouncing exile; audience claps for 'great' act

Latest India News