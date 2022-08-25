Thursday, August 25, 2022
     
Uttar Pradesh minister Bhupendra Chaudhary appointed BJP's state unit chief

With Chaudhary's appointment, Uttar Pradesh has become the third state where the BJP is headed by a Jat leader, after O P Dhankar in Haryana and Satish Poonia in Rajasthan.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Updated on: August 25, 2022 15:20 IST
Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh minister Bhupendra Chaudhary has been appointed as the BJP's state unit chief.

Highlights

  • Bhupendra Chaudhary appointed UP BJP chief
  • The move is seen as BJP's attempt to reach out to the influential Jat community
  • He replaces Swatantra Dev Singh, who has been made a minister in the Yogi govt

Uttar Pradesh minister Bhupendra Chaudhary has been appointed as the BJP's state unit chief. The likely appointment of Chaudhary is seen as BJP's attempt to reach out to the influential Jat community, which was at the forefront of the year-long farmers' protest against the three contentious farm laws.

With Chaudhary's appointment, Uttar Pradesh has become the third state where the BJP is headed by a Jat leader, after O P Dhankar in Haryana and Satish Poonia in Rajasthan. Chaudhary, the cabinet minister for Panchayati Raj in the state, met BJP president J P Nadda late on Wednesday evening.

He replaced Swatantra Dev Singh, who has been made a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government. As the chief minister hails from eastern Uttar Pradesh, the BJP also looks to strike a regional balance with the appointment of Chaudhary, who is from western Uttar Pradesh, as the party's state chief.

