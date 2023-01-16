Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP: Lucknow man dials airline customer care number, loses Rs 1.49 lakh

Uttar Pradesh : A man in Lucknow was allegedly duped of Rs 1.49 lakhs in an online fraud when he dialled the customer care number to find out about a cancelled flight.

This is the 10th such incident that occurred in the last three months, where the victim was duped after dialling a customer care number from the search engine.

In the latest case, victim Amit Gupta had to return to Lucknow from Mumbai by a flight on January 9 but the flight was cancelled later. Gupta called up customer care to enquire about the same.

Later, he got a call from an unidentified mobile number. The caller asked Gupta to download Anydesk app on his mobile phone.

He was then asked to respond to some details. A short while later, the money was deducted from his account.

Gupta has lodged a complaint with the police and investigation is on.

