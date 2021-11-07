Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Conversion case: UP ATS arrests Maulana Umar Gautam's son Abdullah (Representational Image)

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested Maulana Umar Gautam's son, Abdullah, for allegedly running religious conversion syndicate across India. According to an official ATS release, Abdullah was arrested from Gautam Buddha Nagar on Sunday. He is being interrogated about funding sources and links with other accused.

A senior ATS official said that during investigations, it was found that Abdullah was deeply involved in the religious conversion racket and was responsible for distributing money to those who converted.

He was working in coordination with other accused including his father Umar Gautam, Jahangir Alam, Qausar and Faraz Shah. He was also connected to the Islamic Dawah Centre.

He had been found to be receiving money in his accounts from the same sources where his father got money.

At least 17 persons have been arrested by the ATS in connection with the case so far, including Maulana Umar Gautam, Abdullah, Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, Rameshwaram Kawde alias Aadam alisa Adam, Bhupriya Bando alias Arslaan Mustafa, Kaushar Alam, and Mohammad Hafiz Idris.

Earlier in October, the economic wing of UP ATS had collected evidence of foreign funding in connection with the alleged illegal conversion racket.

According to reports, the UP ATS has evidence of foreign funding amounting to Rs 57 crore that was sent through hawala to three persons from a conversion syndicate — Maulana Umar Gautam, Kalim, and Salahuddin.

