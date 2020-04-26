402 hotspots identified in Uttar Pradesh as case count reaches 1,843

Awanish K Awasthi, State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) said that 402 hotspots have been identified across the state till date and 31,000 vehicles have been seized for violating lockdown norms.

A total of 1,843 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported till date in Uttar Pradesh, of which 289 cases have been cured/discharged and a total of 29 deaths have been reported till now, ANI quotes Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad as saying.

Meanwhile, Three more Covid-19 cases have come to light from Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. This includes a 9-year-old child who also tested positive for the infection. While 72 have recovered, Gautam Buddha Nagar still has 44 active cases.

As many as 20 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported from Kanpur city. A total of 10 of these cases have come to light from the city's Munna Purva area while the other ten are from Colonelganj.

