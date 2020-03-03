Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus scare: High ALERT in Uttar Pradesh after Noida schools shut

A high alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh over coronavirus scare after two schools in Noida were shut on Tuesday. According to media reports, authorities in the state are on alert and are monitoring the situation after two schools in Noida area were shut following coronavirus scare.

A private school in Noida postponed examinations on Tuesday after the father of a student tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. In a communication to the parents sent early Tuesday morning, the school said it was postponing the examinations due to "unavoidable circumstances" but the board examination would continue.

A Health Department team led by Chief Medical Officer, Noida, reached the school around 11.45 am to inspect the situation, District Magistrate BN Singh said.

Meanwhile, some family members of the Delhi-based man, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, have been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for tests after they showed symptoms of the virus, Health Ministry sources said.

Some other relatives were asked to stay quarantined at their houses only, the sources added.

One of the accountants working for the man, who lives in Mayur Vihar, and some of his relatives have also been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for tests, they said.

Contact tracing for the virus was underway, the sources added.

