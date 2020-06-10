Image Source : FILE Stringent action for cow slaughter in UP now

The Yogi Adityanath cabinet has approved the Cow-Slaughter Prevention (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. The amendments are aimed at protecting the cow and preventing crimes related to cow slaughter. The proposed law now includes a penal provision of imprisonment up to seven years for physical damage to the cow, and fine up to Rs three lakh in cases related to cow slaughter.

The government spokesman said that it was necessary that the cow slaughter act be made more robust and effective.

Considering these points, the cabinet decided to amend the Cow Slaughter Act, 1955 and in a late Tuesday night meeting gave the approval.

The Section 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955 (amended) suggests punishment for transportation of bovine animals. It also attracts punishment if there is a danger to their lives through physical damage or mutilation. If someone puts the life of cow in danger by not providing food and water with the intention of endangering their life, rigorous imprisonment may be awarded for at least one year, which may extend to seven years.

The expenditure incurred on the maintenance of the captured cows will be recovered from the owner of the vehicle for a period of one year or until the cow or bovine is released, whichever is earlier, according to the proposed legislation.

In case someone is found guilty of an offence under the new act, after conviction he shall be punished with double penalty provided for this offence for second conviction. The promulgation of this ordinance will enable the conservation and preservation of bovines effectively.

