UP: Vaccination of people between 18-44 age to be expanded to all district headquarters from June 1

The vaccination of people in the 18-44 age group against COVID-19 will be expanded to all district headquarters in Uttar Pradesh from June 1, a state government spokesperson said on Sunday. Currently, people in the 18-44 age group are being inoculated in only 23 of the state's 75 districts, he said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that vaccination of people in the 18-44 age group against COVID-19 should begin from June 1, the spokesperson said.

Inoculation of beneficiaries in this age group began on May 1 in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Meerut and Bareilly districts, he said.

On May 10, the vaccination drive was expanded to 17 district headquarters having municipal corporations and Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

In the third phase, the number of districts was increased to 23, he added.

Till Saturday, over 1.62 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Uttar Pradesh, according to officials.

COVID-19 situation in UP

Meanwhile, with 234 more coronavirus-related fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll rose to 19,209, while 4,844 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 16,69,891. Of the new deaths, Jhansi recorded 21 fatalities, followed by Lucknow 18, Varanasi 15, Ayodhya 14, Agra 11 and 10 each from Gorakhpur, Saharanpur, Lakhimpur-Khiri and Basti.

As far as fresh cases are concerned, state capital Lucknow reported 301 cases, Meerut 297, Saharanpur 264, Varanasi 245 and Gorakhpur 201.

In the past 24 hours, 14,086 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 15,65,802.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 84,880, the statement said.

Over 4.67 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, with more than 3.17 lakh samples tested in the past 24 hours.

