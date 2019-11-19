Image Source : TWITTER/ANI UP chief secretary suspends Ghaziabad sanitary inspector, street light in-charge for negligence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari on Monday suspended two inspectors of the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam (GNN) for negligence in duties and reprimanded other officials of the civic body during a surprise inspection. Tiwari also directed Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Chandra to enhance the quality of sanitation in the office and the city within a month, district Information Officer Rakesh Singh told PTI.

He also spoke to two complainants after taking their mobile numbers from the complaint register. The chief secretary took stock of their unresolved grievances regarding sewer systems and street light from the officers concerned and suspended sanitary inspector Satish Kumar and street light in-charge Vishmbher Singh, Rakesh Singh said.

He also ordered to make adverse entry to the chief engineer of the corporation, Mohiuddin Khan.

The action was taken for not giving nod to the developmental works in time. An FIR has been lodged against the complaint counter in-charge, Rakesh Singh added.

